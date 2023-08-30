Anand Mahindra expresses concern over suicides in Kota, urges students to 'find' themselves

Anand Mahindra said that he was disturbed by the news and called the series of suicides “tragic”.

Anand Mahindra took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his concern over the series of student suicides in Kota, Rajasthan. The Mahindra Group Chairman was replying to a user’s comment on Monday and urged the students to “find” themselves rather than proving themselves in his heartfelt post.

Mahindra said that he was disturbed by the news and called the series of suicides “tragic” in his now-viral post. He wrote encouraging words for the students of Kota and said that lack of success in an examination is simply “part of the journey of self-exploration”.

I am as disturbed as you are by this news. Tragic to see so many bright futures being extinguished. I don’t have any great wisdom to share. But I would want to tell every student in Kota that your goal at this stage of life is not to prove yourself but to FIND yourself. Lack of success in an examination is simply part of a journey of self-exploration. It means your real talents lie elsewhere. Keep searching, keep traveling. You will eventually discover— and uncover — what brings out the best in you,” the industrialist wrote.



— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 29, 2023

Social media users agreed with Mahindra and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

“True sir - in my view success isn't limited to exams; it's found in the journey of self-discovery. Life journey is too big,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “It’s heartbreaking to see students ending their life in pressure. During our schooling in 90’s and early 20’s, there was no such pressure to perform. We lived our education life happily and learnt valuable lessons. But now, as society is developing with an immense pace, the pressure on students, is increasing too.”

“Exams don't define destiny. Our journey doesn't end with a test; it's where self-discovery truly begins. Embrace setbacks as stepping stones to greatness,” a third user remarked.

Two students committed suicide within four hours on Sunday in Kota, taking the tally to 23, the highest ever recorded. Compared to 15 in 2022, data shows that the number of suicides have increased by 60% since the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you are or know anyone in need of help, please reach out to these numbers.