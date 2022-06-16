English
    Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp, has no ‘bad feelings’ for him

    "Yes, absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart and tried the best I could," said Amber Heard.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 16, 2022 / 10:41 AM IST
    The whole world watched the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial closely.

    Amber Heard says she still loves ex-husband Johnny Depp. In the second installment of her first interview since the defamation trial, Heard said she realises that she is not a “perfect victim” and still has love for Depp despite their “deeply broken relationship.”

    The 36-year-old Aquaman actor was speaking to NBC News' Savannah Guthrie on the Today show when she made the remarks just two weeks after an intense, highly-publicised trial in which she was ordered to pay over $10 million to Depp for defamation.

    Asked if she still has love for Johnny Depp, Heard replied: "Yes, absolutely. I love him. I loved him with all my heart and tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work. And I couldn't.

    “I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all,” she said. “I know that might be hard to understand. Or it might be really easy to understand if you have just ever loved anyone... It should be easy."

    The interviewer also asked Heard whether Depp had succeeded in bringing her "total global humiliation" – as he promised he would in a text message to a friend.

    "I know he promised it,” Amber Heard replied.

    "I testified to this. I am not a good victim, I get it. I am not a likeable victim. I am not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me as human and here, his own words, which is a promise to do this, it seems as though he has."

    Heard maintained that her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post – the crux of Depp’s $50 million defamation filing – was not about the Pirates star at all, but about the larger issue of abuse in the backdrop of the #MeToo movement.

    "The op-ed wasn't about my relationship with Johnny," she said. "What the op-ed was about was me loaning my voice to a bigger cultural conversation that we were having at the time."
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Amber Heard #Depp-Heard trial #Johnny Depp
    first published: Jun 16, 2022 10:40 am
