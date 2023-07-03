AI-generated pics of Zomato valets dancing and enjoying in Mumbai rains go viral. Don't miss

Sourabh Dhabhai generated the images using AI app Midjourney. (Images: Sourabh Dhabhai/LinkedIn)

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has taken over the world and that is a fact. Apps like Midjourney have turned into tools for artists and results of the same have taken over the internet by storm. Now, a man shared AI-generated pictures of Zomato valets dancing and enjoying in the rain. And they have gone viral online for all the right reasons.

The pictures were shared on LinkedIn by a user named Sourabh Dhabhai. In the pictures, a few Zomato valets were dancing and enjoying in the rain in Mumbai. “Rain’s charming interruption…Oops! Our delivery valet is slightly delayed, caught up dancing in the Mumbai rain. Apologies for the rain-soaked deliciousness delay!” read the message.

“Sorry sir, order late hua. Thodi zindagi jeene lag gaya tha (Sorry sir, your order got late. Started living a little). Zomato aisa notification bhi bhejo kabhi, dil se khushi hogi kasam se (Please send notifications like these sometimes Zomato),” read the caption of the post.

Social media users absolutely loved the AI-generated results and shared their thoughts in the comments section. Some people also urged Zomato to give their delivery valets a break from time-to-time.

“I must say, this picture is truly amazing, and it struck a chord with me. Why? Because I, too, worked as a Zomato delivery boy for a good two years,” a user wrote.

Another user commented, “Zomato should consider giving real time breaks to these hard working people out there. They should run this as a real time campaign. Totally love the idea but it would be great to see these people get a moment in a rain / day for themselves.”

Such a heartwarming post!