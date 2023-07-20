Rishi Sunak after meeting N Chandrasekaran: 'Tata group was right to choose UK'

N Chandrasekaran meets Rishi Sunak in the UK (Image credit: tatacompanies/Instagram)

Tata Group on Wednesday announced plans to set up a global battery cell gigafactory in the UK at an investment of over 4 billion pounds, aimed to help power the automotive sector's transition to electric mobility.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hailed it as an "incredibly proud" moment for the country's automotive industry and said the factory would create thousands of highly-skilled UK jobs.

“Today, Tata Companies, parent company to Jaguar Land Rover, announced one of the largest ever investments in the British auto manufacturing industry. With over £4 billion of investment in electric vehicles at what will be one of the largest gigafactories in Europe, creating thousands of highly-skilled UK jobs,” Sunak wrote in a series of Instagram Stories.

After announcing the investment, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran met Rishi Sunak at The Jaguar Land Rover Gaydon Centre, in Warwickshire, Britain. Take a look at some photographs from their meeting:



Tata Group’s ambitious plan to invest £4 billion in the electric car battery factory will be one of the most significant investments in the country's automotive industry to date. The gigafactory will be Tata’s first outside of India.

The factory is expected to create 4,000 new jobs in the Somerset area, where it will be located, and thousands more along the supply chain. Production is expected to start in 2026, according to the Tata Group.

“Our multi-billion-pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector's transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, JLR,” Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said. “With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive,” he added.

(With inputs from agencies)