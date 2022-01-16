MARKET NEWS

Adalia Williams, social media star with Benjamin Button syndrome, dies at 15

Adalia Rose Williams had created a significant presence on social media. She had over 12 million Facebook followers and over 400,000 on Instagram. Her YouTube channel has 2.9 million subscribers.

Moneycontrol News
January 16, 2022 / 09:54 AM IST
Adalia Rose Williams suffered from real-life Benjamin Button disease since she was three months old. (Image credit: Willams's Instagram account)

Adalia Rose Williams, a US teen battling the Benjamin Button syndrome, died on January 12, her family announced via her Facebook and Instagram profiles. The 15-year-old had a strong presence of YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Williams's stated that "she touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest imprint in everyone that knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing away to all the music she loves."

"We want to say thank you to everyone that loved and supported her. Thank you to all her doctors and nurses that worked for YEARS to keep her healthy," they added.


The teenager from Texas was diagnosed with Hutchinson-Gilford progeria when she was three months old. The condition is also known as Benjamin Button disease, named after the short story "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button", and the movie starring Brad Pitt of the same name.

It's a rare fatal condition which causes problems with growth and features which resemble early ageing. The syndrome causes children to grow old much faster than normal. Hair loss, for example, is a symptom.
Her condition has no known cure, according to The Mayo Clinic, a US nonprofit academic medical centre that focuses on healthcare and education.

Around 500 children worldwide suffer from this condition and they have an average life expectancy of 13 years old.

Williams had created a significant presence on social media. She had over 12 million Facebook followers and over 400,000 on Instagram.








Her YouTube channel has 2.9 million subscribers where she posted updates about her health and makeup videos, videos featuring her family members and comedy skits. The channel, in total, has more than 339 million views.

Tags: #Adalia Rose Williams #Benjamin Button disease #Hutchinson-Gilford progeria
