you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Redmi 9 launched with MediaTek G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020 mAh Battery

The Redmi 9 is priced at EUR 149 (Roughly Rs 12,800) for the base 3GB/32GB configuration.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi has finally unveiled the much awaited Redmi 9. The Redmi 9 is an entry-level smartphone with major gains over its predecessor. The device offers a pretty solid camera setup, a powerful chipset, and sizeable display at an aggressive price. So, let's take a look at the phone's spec sheet.

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Specifications

The device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset, which is a big step up from the Snapdragon 439 on the Redmi 8. The chipset is paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The phone packs a 5,020 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, but the company only includes a 10W charging in the box.

The Redmi 9 sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD panel, another upgrade over the HD+ screen on its predecessor. The phone opts for a waterdrop notch that houses an 8 MP, f/2.0 selfie camera with fixed focus. On the back, the Redmi 9 boasts a quad-camera setup that consists of a 13 MP, f/2.2 primary shooter, an 8 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide snapper, a 5 MP, f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The Redmi 9's screen is protected by Gorilla Glass 3, while the phone features a similar design as the Poco X2. You also get two nano-SIM cards slots along with a microSD slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The Redmi 9 features a headphone jack along with Bluetooth 5.0, W Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n at 2.4GHz, and NFC support.

Redmi 9 Price

The Redmi 9 is priced at EUR 149 (Roughly Rs 12,800) for the base 3GB/32GB configuration, while the 4GB/64GB variant costs EUR 179 (Roughly Rs 15,385). The phone arrives in three colours – Black, Green, and Purple. The Redmi 9 is currently available in Spain, but will likely make its way to other countries soon.

First Published on Jun 10, 2020 08:32 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

Coronavirus outbreak: Mumbai's doubling rate improves to 24 days, higher than national average of 16 days

Etihad Airways launches travel voucher offering 50% cash bonus

OECD sees deepest peace-time slump in a century

Unlock 1.0 | Hotels prepare to welcome guests with free meals, discounted stays

India-China Ties | Incessant problems and the mirage of peace

Unlock 1.0: A critical moment in fight against COVID-19 as India 'reopens'

