Xiaomi Mi NoteBook launch today at 12 PM: Where to watch live-stream, confirmed specifications

Xiaomi will expand its portfolio in India and debut in a new category on with its launch today at 12 PM. The Chinese smartphone maker will foray into the laptop market in India with the Mi Notebook. From the launch event details to the teased specifications and rumours, here is everything you need to know about the Mi Notebook launch.

Mi Notebook launch: Where to watch the live-stream

Xiaomi’s Mi Notebook launch event is scheduled to begin at 12 pm on June 11. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the Mi Notebook will make its global debut in India via an online-only event.

The launch event will be live-streamed on Xiaomi India’s website and social media platforms.

The event will also be hosted live on Xiaomi India's YouTube channel.

Mi Notebook specifications (rumoured and confirmed)

Xiaomi is known to drop teasers of its product features before they launch. We can expect two new laptops from Xiaomi at the launch event, namely the Mi Notebook and the Mi Notebook Horizon Edition.

The company’s India CEO Manu Kumar Jain, earlier this week, teased some specifications of the Mi Notebook, which will come packed in an eco-friendly box. The same box hinted a 14-inch display on the Mi Notebook. The Horizon Edition is expected to sport thin bezels. This 14-inch screen will have a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio and a Full HD resolution of 1920x1080 pixels.

Xiaomi has further confirmed that the Mi Notebooks will have ‘Intel Inside’. The standard Mi Notebook is expected to pack 10th generation Intel i5 processor with NVIDIA GeForce MX250, whereas the Horizon Edition could feature a more powerful i7 core processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX350 graphics.

Another key feature teased before the launch is battery life. Xiaomi claims that the Mi Notebook will offer an all-day battery life and will come with 1C charging tech. This means one can expect a 10 or 12-hour battery life at least, which can be charged from zero to 50 percent in 35 minutes.

The box has also confirmed that Mi Notebook will feature DTS Audio support and SSD storage.

With these specifications, it is expected that the Mi Notebook will be launched between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000, if not more. Will Xiaomi drop another surprise with its ‘honest pricing’ motto and launch the Mi Notebook under Rs 40,000? Unlikely, but we will know that during the launch event.