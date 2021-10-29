Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra discontinued in India within 5 months of its sale

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has been discontinued. The flagship Xiaomi smartphone in India was launched in April 2021. Although launched in April, Xiaomi took over 10 weeks to make its premium smartphone available for sale in India. The Mi 11 Ultra price in India was set at Rs 69,990 and went on sale on July 7.

In less than five months of its availability in the world’s second-largest smartphone market, the Mi 11 Ultra has been discontinued. According to India Today Tech, Xiaomi does not plan to sell its flagship offering in India anymore. The company had to import the Mi 11 Ultra from China, which is likely one of the reasons for its delayed availability in India.

Also read: Mi 11 Ultra review

The Mi 11 Ultra was not available in India for purchase over the past few days as Xiaomi had unlisted the product from its website recently. The report states that the company, instead of importing more Mi 11 Ultra units, will launch the next flagship smartphone in 2022.

The company has not released any official statement regarding the discontinuation of the Mi 11 Ultra in India at the time of writing this.

Mi 11 Ultra specifications

The Mi 11 Ultra sports a 6.8-inch WQHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The curved display comes with support for 1700 nits of peak brightness, which is higher than the 1500 nits on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review) display.

The Mi 11 Ultra’s USP is its camera system. It features a 50MP Samsung GN2 1/1.12-inch sensor, coupled with a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x optical zoom. The device also has a 1.1-inch secondary display next to the camera module on the back.

The phone also gets a Snapdragon 888 SoC under the hood with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It packs a 5000 mAh battery with 67W fast charging support.