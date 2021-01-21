MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Register now for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘FPOs & Agriculture Marketing-The Beginning of a New Era’ on January 22, 4pm
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite reportedly launching in India soon, RAM, Storage, Colour variants leak

The official launch date for the two phones is yet to be revealed.

Carlsen Martin
January 21, 2021 / 05:29 PM IST

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 in China back in December and is now preparing to unveil its latest flagship in India. Mi brand's marketing lead Sumit Sonal previously confirmed that the Mi 11 would be launching in India sometime in the future. However, the latest rumour mill suggests that the Mi 11 will debut alongside a 'Lite' version of the device.

91 Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal recently collaborated to share information about the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite in India. According to the report, the Mi 11 is expected to come in two configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The Mi 11 Lite could arrive with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The Mi 11 is tipped to arrive in Gray and Blue colour options, while the Lite version will come in Pink, Black, and Blue colours. The report does not provide an official launch date or timeline.

Sonal told the Indian Express that the Mi 11 launch in India is in the cards, but the company is still in the process of finalising a timeline of the exact SKUs that will be made available in the country. The entire lineup should be confirmed by the end of January, but a launch date is yet to be finalised.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #smartphones #Xiaomi
first published: Jan 21, 2021 05:29 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

Coronavirus Essential | India begins vaccine exports to 6 nations; Covaxin recipients to be monitored after 2 doses, says ICMR

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.