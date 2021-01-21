Xiaomi Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite reportedly launching in India soon, RAM, Storage, Colour variants leak

Xiaomi launched the Mi 11 in China back in December and is now preparing to unveil its latest flagship in India. Mi brand's marketing lead Sumit Sonal previously confirmed that the Mi 11 would be launching in India sometime in the future. However, the latest rumour mill suggests that the Mi 11 will debut alongside a 'Lite' version of the device.

91 Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal recently collaborated to share information about the Mi 11 and Mi 11 Lite in India. According to the report, the Mi 11 is expected to come in two configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB. The Mi 11 Lite could arrive with 6GB and 8GB of RAM and 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The Mi 11 is tipped to arrive in Gray and Blue colour options, while the Lite version will come in Pink, Black, and Blue colours. The report does not provide an official launch date or timeline.