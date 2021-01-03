Xiaomi Mi 10i launch in India on January 5: Expected price, specifications, features

Xiaomi Mi 10i launch in India is scheduled for January 5. The smartphone is an extension of the Mi 10 Lite launched globally. Xiaomi Mi 10i specifications confirmed so far include a 108MP quad-camera setup, a 5G chipset, and a high refresh rate display.

Mi 10i price in India (expected)

Xiaomi Mi 10i price in India is expected to be between Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 in India. The Mi 10 Lite price in global markets for €350 (roughly Rs 31,000).

From the specs and design teased by Xiaomi, the Mi 10i seems like a rebranded Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, which was unveiled in China back in November. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G’s price starts from CNY 1,600 (Roughly Rs 17,950) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 2,000 (Roughly Rs 22,450).

The Mi 10i is confirmed to come in Sunrise Pacific colour option.

Mi 10i specifications

Xiaomi has confirmed that the Mi 10i will come with a 108MP quad-camera setup. Apart from teasing the phone, the company also set up a landing page for the Mi 10i on its official website.

The smartphone is expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. We can also expect the device to come with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory.

At the front, Mi 10i will come with a 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD with a 1080 x 2400 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate support. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

The 108MP ISOCELL HM2 primary camera sensor is likely to be accompanied by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

The device could also pack a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, GPS, and more. The Mi 10i, like the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, could also feature stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.