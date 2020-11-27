Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Note 9 5G, and Note 9 4G announced: Everything you need to know

The Redmi Note 9 series was revealed in India and globally for quite some time now. However, Xiaomi is yet to launch the Redmi Note 9 series in China. The smartphone maker recently dropped new 4G and 5G versions of the Redmi Note 9 series in China.

Xiaomi unveiled three phones in the Redmi Note 9 series, including the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 9 5G, and Redmi Note 9 4G. For now, there is no information about whether the new Redmi Note 9 series will launch outside China, although the phones could debut as the Redmi Note 10 series globally. So, let’s take a look at all the details about the Redmi Note 9 phones.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC paired with the Snapdragon X52 modem. The chipset is coupled with up to 8GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage, which Xiaomi claims is twice as fast as UFS 2.1. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. The Note 9 Pro offers 6 different refresh rates ranging from 30Hz to 120Hz. The hole-punch camera cut out on the front houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

On the back, the Redmi Note 9 Pro boasts a quad-camera setup. The Note 9 Pro 5G uses a 108 MP ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor, which supports 9-in-1 pixel binning tech. The ISOCELL HM2 is smaller than the HM1 used in the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The other three camera sensors include an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, a 2 MP depth sensor, and a 2 MP macro camera.

Connectivity options on the device, include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 5G, NFC, and more. The phone features stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Both the front and back of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G are protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G’s price starts from CNY 1,600 (Roughly Rs 17,950) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant costs CNY 2,000 (Roughly Rs 22,450).

Redmi Note 9 5G

The Redmi Note 9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U chipset paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The phone packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. The Note 9 5G sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD screen with a standard refresh rate.

The vanilla Redmi Note 9 5G gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The main camera is joined by an 8 MP ultrawide shooter and a 2 MP macro camera. Additionally, the hole-punch notch on the screen houses a 13 MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi Note 9 5G is also protected by Gorilla Glass 5 on the front, although the phone opts for a plastic back. The phone also boasts a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers. The Redmi Note 9 5G is priced at CNY 1,300 (Roughly Rs 14,600) for the base 6GB/128GB model, while the 8GB/256GB variant will set you back CNY 1,700 (Roughly Rs 19,100).

Redmi Note 9 4G

The Redmi Note 9 4G is the cheapest of the three phones and uses the Snapdragon 662 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The Redmi Note 9 4G packs a 6,000 mAh battery with an 18W charger bundled in the box. The phone sports a 6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Unlike the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, the standard 4G Note 9 gets a 60Hz touch sampling rate. The Redmi Note 9 features a triple-rear camera setup, with a 48 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor. The waterdrop notch on the front of the phone houses an 8 MP selfie shooter.

The display on the Redmi Note 9 4G is protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack and stereo speakers. The new Redmi Note 9 is priced at CNY 1,000 (Roughly Rs 11,250) for the base 4GB/128GB model. The phone also arrives in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB configurations for CNY 1,100 (Roughly Rs 12,350) and CNY 1,300 (Roughly Rs 14,600), respectively.