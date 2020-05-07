App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 08:11 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Xiaomi Mi 10 flagship to debut on May 8 alongside Mi Box and Mi TWS earbuds

The Mi 10 will be Xiaomi first flagship 5G smartphone to arrive in India.

Carlsen Martin

Xiaomi is gearing up for a big unveil on May 8. The Chinese smartphone maker is bringing its flagship Mi 10 smartphone to Indian audiences alongside the new Mi Box and Mi True Wireless earphones.

Xiaomi's Mi 10 series was first unveiled in February and supposed to arrive in India in March. However, the country went into an indefinite lockdown, with the government only just relaxing some rules. The Mi 10 will be Xiaomi first flagship 5G smartphone to arrive in India.
Mi_10_Specs

The phone features a Snapdragon 865 SoC, the 'world's fastest wireless charging', a 108-megapixel camera setup, support for 8K video recording, a 90Hz AMOLED display, high-end stereo speakers, and all the fittings of a premium smartphone. You can check out all the details of Xiaomi Mi 10 series here.

Mi_TV_Box

Xiaomi will also introduce the Mi Box alongside its flagship phone. The Mi Box is a new IoT product that can turn any regular TV into a smart TV. The Mi Box is compatible with HD, Full HD, and 4K TVs and supports Dolby Atmos. It will also offer Chromecast support and will come bundled with a Voice Remote. Xiaomi also claims that the Mi Box will have a vast library of content for users.

MI_TWS_2

Xiaomi Global VP and India Managing Director Manu Kumar Jain shared a tweet that teased the new true wireless earbuds. The teaser also hints that Xiaomi's TWS earphones will come with a charging case. Xiaomi's TWS earphones are expected to compete with Realme's Buds Air and OPPO's Enco Free true wireless earbuds.

First Published on May 7, 2020 08:11 pm

tags #smartphones #Xiaomi

