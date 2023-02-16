Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available on Amazon: Check Expected Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be available for purchase through Amazon India after its launch on February 26, the eve of World Mobile Conference, the Chinese phonemaker has said, a few days after announcing the debut date for the flagship phone.

Xiaomi 13 Pro India Launch

The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch in India will take place on February 26, 2023, at 9.30 pm. The Xiaomi 13 Pro launch will be livestreamed across Xiaomi's official website and on its Indian social media handles.

A microsite for the Xiaomi 13 Pro has also gone live on Amazon India, which highlights Xiaomi’s partnership with Leica for the cameras on its upcoming flagship smartphone.

The Xiaomi 13 series was first unveiled in China in December 2022.

There is no word on the launch of the vanilla Xiaomi 13 in India and globally. The Xiaomi 13 Pro price starts from CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 60,250) in China, which means that in India, the starting price could remain under Rs 70,000.

Xiaomi 13 Pro specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 13 Pro runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 curved AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS.

Xiaomi has also updated the telephoto camera on the 13 Pro, opting for a 50 MP sensor with a 3x optical zoom and Leica’s Floating Lens element. There is a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro mode. Up front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will compete with the iQOO 11 5G, OnePlus 11 5G and Samsung Galaxy S22 in India.