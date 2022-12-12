Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro launched with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 120Hz AMOLED display, Leica cameras

The Xiaomi 13 series has officially been unveiled in China. The line-up includes the Xiaomi 13 and Xiaomi 13 Pro. Both devices in the Xiaomi 13 series are powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Xiaomi 13 Price

The Xiaomi 13 price is set at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 47,400) for the base 8GB/128GB model. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 4,299 (roughly Rs 51,000), CNY 4,599 (roughly Rs 54,500), and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500), respectively. The Xiaomi 13 comes in Black, Field Green, Far Mountain Blue, and White colours.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price is set at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs 59,500) for the base 8GB/128GB variant. Additionally, the Xiaomi 13 Pro also comes in 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB configurations that will set you back CNY 5,399 (roughly Rs 64,000), CNY 5,799 (roughly Rs 68,700), and CNY 6,299 (roughly Rs 74,500), respectively. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Tao Black, Ceramic White, Wilderness Green, and Far Mountain Blue colours.

Moreover, the vanilla Xiaomi 13 is also offered in limited custom colours including Cement Gray, Jungle Green, Hurricane Yellow, Sapphire Blue, and Flame Red colour options. The Xiaomi 13 series will be available for purchase in China from December 14, although there is no word on international availability yet.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC based on TMNC’s 4nm process. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 Curved AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, just shy of the iPhone 14 Pro’s (Review) 2,000 nits.

For optics, the Xiaomi 13 Pro gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. Xiaomi has also updated the telephoto camera on the 13 Pro, opting for a 50 MP sensor with a 3x optical zoom and Leica’s Floating Lens element. Lastly, there’s a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture and a macro mode. Up front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box. There is Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front with a ‘Glazed ceramic’ back. The Xiaomi 13 Pro also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with Dolby Head Tracking and an IR blaster.

Xiaomi 13 Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 has the same chipset, RAM and storage variants, software, and front camera as the ‘Pro’ model. The first noticeable change is the smaller 6.36-inch Flat FHD+ OLED display, although it doesn’t feature LTPO technology. The panel has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. Additionally, the 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The display also boasts a peak brightness of 1,900 nits. The Xiaomi 13 has a smaller 4,500 mAh battery with slower 67W fast-charging support.

The Xiaomi 13 also supports 50W wireless and 10W reversed wireless charging support. On the back, the Xiaomi 13 opts for a 50 MP primary Sony IMX800 sensor with OIS paired with a 12 MP ultrawide unit, and a 10 MP telephoto shooter with 3.2x optical zoom and OIS. The cameras here have also been fine-tuned by Leica. The Xiaomi 13 Pro also features an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. It also has Dolby Atmos stereo speakers with Dolby Head Tracking and an IR blaster.