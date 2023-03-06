Xiaomi 13 Pro early access sale in India is live: Check price, specifications, offers

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is officially available for purchase in India. The Xiaomi 13 Pro was only recently unveiled in India and is now up for sale for the first time in the country. The Xiaomi 13 Pro debuts as the company first flagship smartphone in India this year and comes with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, a QHD+ AMOLED display, and a triple-camera setup co-developed by Leica.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Price in India

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in India is set at Rs 79,999 for the sole 12GB/256GB model. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is offered in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White colours. The early access sale for Xiaomi 13 Pro is already live with the device available on mi.com, select Mi Homes, and Mi Studios.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Offers

Additionally, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 10,000 for users who purchase the 13 Pro using an ICICI bank card. An exchange bonus worth Rs 8,000 will also be available, while Xiaomi and Redmi smartphone holders can redeem an exchange bonus of Rs 12,000. The first thousand customers who purchase the Xiaomi 13 Pro will win an exclusive Xiaomi 13 Pro merchandise box.

Xiaomi 13 Pro Specifications

The Xiaomi 13 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The chip is paired with up to 12GB of LPPDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The handset packs a 4,820 mAh battery with 120W fast-charging support as well as 50W wireless and 10W reverse wireless charging support. It runs Android 13 based MIUI 14 out of the box.

For optics, the device gets a triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 MP Sony IMX989 1-inch sensor with an f/1.9 aperture and Hyper OIS. Additionally, there’s a 50 MP floating telephoto camera with Leica’s Floating Lens element and a 50 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.2 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch QHD+ E6 curved AMOLED display that uses an LTPO panel. The screen boasts a 120Hz variable refresh rate (1Hz – 120Hz), and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The 10-bit panel supports HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and HLG formats. The Xiaomi 13 Pro is equipped with a dual stereo speaker system with Dolby Atmos support.

Connectivity options include 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and more. The handset features an in-display fingerprint reader and is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus on the front. It is worth noting that the Indian version of the Xiaomi 13 Pro isn’t IP68 rated.