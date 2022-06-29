Xiaomi 12S Ultra 1-inch Sony IMX989 camera sensor confirmed, vanilla 12S to feature 50 MP Sony IMX707 sensor

The Xiaomi 12S Ultra is launching next week in China alongside the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro. Now, ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed details about the cameras on its upcoming Xiaomi 12S series.

Xiaomi only recently revealed that its 12S series would be arriving in China on July 4. The line-up will include the Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro, and Xiaomi 12S Ultra. According to recent rumours, all three phones are expected to use the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, while one of the phones will also be available in a second MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ option.

Now, Xiaomi has confirmed the camera details of the 12S Ultra, its most premium smartphone of 2022. The company revealed that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra will feature a new 1-inch camera sensor by Sony, titled the IMX989. The sensor is not actually one inch, it is a 1-inch type sensor, similar to the one found on the Sony Xperia Pro-1.

However, the Sony IMX989 is still the biggest camera sensor on a Xiaomi smartphone to date. For comparison, the Mi 11 Ultra (Review) came with a 50MP 1/1.12-inch Samsung GN2 sensor. The new Sony sensor on the Xiaomi 12S Ultra should capture even more light thanks to its large size. Apart from the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, we also got information about the vanilla model’s camera.

The Xiaomi 12S was teased with a 50 MP Sony IMX707 sensor at the helm of its triple-camera setup. The main camera also features a 7P lens and an f/1.9 aperture with OIS support. There’s no information about the other cameras in the setup but they will likely be an ultrawide shooter and a telephoto or telemacro unit. We should get more details about the Xiaomi 12S series in the coming days.