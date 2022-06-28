Xiaomi 12S series launch date confirmed; to launch on July 4

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch new flagship smartphones in China next week. Now, the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi 12S series will be unveiled in China at a new product launch event.

In an official post, the Xiaomi 12S launch event was scheduled for July 4 at 19:00 local time. The Xiaomi 12S line-up is expected to include the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro. We are also expected to see the Xiaomi 12S Ultra debut alongside Vanilla and Pro models.

The company is expected to ditch the Xiaomi 12 Ultra and launch the Xiaomi 12S Ultra as its most premium smartphone offering in 2022. Xiaomi’s new 12S series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, although the Pro model is expected to come in a MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ version.

Xiaomi 12S Ultra Specifications

The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will feature a 6.7-inch QHD+ LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will also be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra will run Android 12 with the MIUI 13 skin on top.

The handset will pack a 4,800 mAh battery and come with 67W wired charging support and 50W wireless charging. On the front, the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will opt for a 20 MP selfie camera. The tipster also claims that the Xiaomi 12 Ultra will opt for a 50 MP primary sensor with OIS, a 48 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 48 MP periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. The rear camera setup will also consist of a ToF sensor and an Auto-Focus module.