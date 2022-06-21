Xiaomi 12S, Xiaomi 12S Pro details leaked online, hint at imminent launch

Smartphone maker Xiaomi is gearing up to launch new flagships in its 12 series. Apart from the leaked Xiaomi 12 Ultra, there are indications that the Chinese company will launch the Xiaomi 12S and 12S Pro.



Xiaomi 12S

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Xiaomi 12S Pro

8GB/128GB

8GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

120W

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Xiaomi 12S Pro

8GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

Dimensity 9000 — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) June 20, 2022

Tipster Mukul Sharma recently revealed some of the specifications of the Xiaomi 12S series, including the chipset, memory configurations, and charging speed.

According to the tweet, the Xiaomi 12S will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will be paired with 8GB and 12GB of RAM and three storage options—128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The Xiaomi 12S Pro will use the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and will come in the same memory configurations as the vanilla 12S.

Sharma, however, added that the Xiaomi 12S Pro will feature 120W fast-charging support. The 12S Pro will also be offered with the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. Xiaomi could also leverage its new partnership with Lecia for the cameras on the Xiaomi 12S and Xiaomi 12S Pro.

As of now, there is no official launch date for the Xiaomi 12S series or the Xiaomi 12 Ultra but the two devices could arrive in China as early as July. The Xiaomi 12 Ultra is also expected to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.