Windows 11 leaks ahead of Microsoft event on June 24 suggesting that it is more or less a better Windows 10X

Windows 11 has leaked in its full glory ahead of the Microsoft event on June 24. The new version of Windows comes with a new interface with some resemblance to the now-dead Windows 10X. Among the several changes include a new Start menu, rounded corners, etc.

The new update also brings a new Windows logo, which according to XDA Developers, is a blue Microsoft logo. Most of the UI as per the leaked images revolves around the new Sun Valley design theme.

The biggest visual change that you are likely to notice is along the taskbar. It is now centred and comes with a new Start button and menu. The new Start menu comes without Live tiles and includes pinned apps, recent files, and the quick shut down/ restart button for Windows 11 devices. There is also an option to move the app icons and the Start Menu to the left, according to The Verge. As expected, Windows 11 also comes with support for Dark Mode.

Another noticeable change in Windows 11 is the use of rounded corners. Major elements of the UI like the Start menu, File Explorer, context menus, etc., come with rounded corners. The XDA Developers report also reveals the major changes coming to Windows Search. Users can filter down results by apps, documents, settings, and more.

Windows 11 also includes new snap controls that can be accessed via the maximise button. The maximise button on apps lets you move apps around on either side of the screen. The Windows 11 leaks reveal that you can split the screen with up to four apps at once.

The rumoured Widgets that were reportedly coming to Windows 11 are not live as yet. Considering this is a beta build, we can expect the feature to go live in the coming days. Widgets in Windows 11 slide out and offer quick access to news, weather, and relevant content.