Microsoft will reveal the next version of Windows on June 24

June 03, 2021 / 02:38 PM IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will be headlining the upcoming Windows event.
Microsoft is gearing up to launch the successor to Windows 10 later this month. The software giant has been sending out media events on June 24 at 11:00 am Eastern (08:30 pm IST), where it will unveil the “next-generation of Windows”.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will be headlining the upcoming Windows event. The media invites have come only a week after Nadella teased a “next generation of Windows” announcement at Microsoft Build 2021.
At Build, Nadella said, “We will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications.”
The announcement of the latest Windows event follows the news that Microsoft ended the development of Windows 10X, a new version of its Windows 10 OS that was meant for dual-screen devices. The software giant is now rolling the visual elements of Windows 10X into Windows 10 instead.
We expect most of the new features being developed for the now-cancelled Windows 10X will show up on the new version of Windows. According to a report
