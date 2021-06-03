Microsoft will reveal the next version of Windows on June 24

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will be headlining the upcoming Windows event.

Microsoft is gearing up to launch the successor to Windows 10 later this month. The software giant has been sending out media events on June 24 at 11:00 am Eastern (08:30 pm IST), where it will unveil the “next-generation of Windows”.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and chief product officer Panos Panay will be headlining the upcoming Windows event. The media invites have come only a week after Nadella teased a “next generation of Windows” announcement at Microsoft Build 2021.



Join us June 24th at 11 am ET for the #MicrosoftEvent to see what’s next. https://t.co/kSQYIDZSyi pic.twitter.com/Emb5GPHOf0

— Windows (@Windows) June 2, 2021

At Build, Nadella said, “We will create more opportunity for every Windows developer today and welcome every creator who is looking for the most innovative, new, open platform to build and distribute and monetise applications.”

The announcement of the latest Windows event follows the news that Microsoft ended the development of Windows 10X, a new version of its Windows 10 OS that was meant for dual-screen devices. The software giant is now rolling the visual elements of Windows 10X into Windows 10 instead.