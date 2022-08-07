English
    WhatsApp works on Login Approval feature to ward off unknown devices

    Login Approval will notify users when an unknown device tries to log in to their account

    Moneycontrol News
    August 07, 2022 / 11:43 AM IST
    Representative Image

    WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will help protect your account. Called Login Approval, the feature will send a notification to users when an unknown device tries to log in to their accounts.

    The user then has the power to approve or deny the request, creating an additional security layer in case your credentials fall into wrong hands.

    The notification will alert users to the login, and show them useful information such as the time and date of the login attempt, and the details of the device being used for the attempt.

    Not too long ago, WABetaInfo found evidence of another security feature called double verification code. When released, it will add another layer of security to your account, by requesting for a second verification code, in case an unknown device tries to use your credentials.

    When the first attempt at a login is successful but WhatsApp does not recognise the device, it will ask the user to confirm using a second verification code sent to the original device.

    This is in conjunction with Login Approval, should ensure some system-level protection for accounts, though there is no date for release for either feature just yet.
    Tags: #Login Approval #Meta #Privacy and Security #WhatsApp #WhatsApp Beta
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 11:43 am
