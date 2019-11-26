WhatsApp may soon allow users to use their account on multiple devices

WhatsApp has introduced a bunch of new features that better the app experience. A new feature coming soon to WhatsApp will allow users to use their account on multiple devices.

WABetaInfo, the website that tracks WhatsApp updates, has revealed some new findings in the beta update. The recent 2.19.328 update doesn’t come with significant upgrades, except a new camera icon and a fix for the voice notes crash bug.

WhatsApp’s recent 2.19.120.20 update hinted multi-platform support. The latest update reveals that WhatsApp will introduce a new feature called ‘Registration Notifications’ for multiple-device support.

The feature would allow users to log in to their WhatsApp account on a different device. When they do so, the app will send a message on the primary device that reads, ‘Recipient’s device list changed. Tap Verify to confirm the new security code’, said a report by Hindustan Times.

After verifying the security code, users can start using WhatsApp on the second device. Currently, WhatsApp allows only one account per device. After the new feature is rolled out, users can use their same account on multiple devices. The chats will reportedly remain end-to-end encrypted.

WABetaInfo also gave an update about the ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature. The Android beta 2.19.348 update reveals that the ‘Disappearing Messages’ feature will be renamed to ‘Delete Messages’. WhatsApp has also added different options that will determine when the messages should be automatically deleted. ‘Delete Messages’ feature is also compatible with the upcoming dark mode feature, as per images uploaded in the report.