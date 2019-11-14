WhatsApp's latest beta update brings in new camera icon, fixes voice message crash bug

WhatsApp has been working on new features like the dark mode that aims to offer a better user experience. Apart from such major changes, the company is also making some minor tweaks in the UI. A couple of such small changes can be seen in the latest Android beta update.

One of the two new changes in the latest beta update includes a new camera icon. WABetaInfo reported that the latest WhatsApp Android beta 2.19.328 update has a new camera icon. The old camera icon, which looked like a green Instagram logo, has now been replaced with a DSLR-like camera icon. This new icon can be seen in the Status tab and the Chat bar as well.

The new beta update also fixes a bug that caused the app to crash while listening to voice notes. The report states that the issue affected only a small number of users, who can fix by updating to WhatsApp 2.19.328 beta.

WhatsApp is expected to release a dark mode update soon. The company has been testing the new UI interface under its beta programme, and a recent update hints at an imminent release. The previous Android beta app with the version number 2.19.327 found on the Google Play Store reveals a new dark theme wallpaper. According to WABetaInfo, an addition of a dark theme wallpaper might be one of the final touches that WhatsApp implements before releasing the dark mode update.