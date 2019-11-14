App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 14, 2019 01:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp's latest beta update brings in new camera icon, fixes voice message crash bug

This new icon can be seen in the Status tab and the Chat bar as well.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp has been working on new features like the dark mode that aims to offer a better user experience. Apart from such major changes, the company is also making some minor tweaks in the UI. A couple of such small changes can be seen in the latest Android beta update.

One of the two new changes in the latest beta update includes a new camera icon. WABetaInfo reported that the latest WhatsApp Android beta 2.19.328 update has a new camera icon. The old camera icon, which looked like a green Instagram logo, has now been replaced with a DSLR-like camera icon. This new icon can be seen in the Status tab and the Chat bar as well.

The new beta update also fixes a bug that caused the app to crash while listening to voice notes. The report states that the issue affected only a small number of users, who can fix by updating to WhatsApp 2.19.328 beta.

Close

WhatsApp is expected to release a dark mode update soon. The company has been testing the new UI interface under its beta programme, and a recent update hints at an imminent release. The previous Android beta app with the version number 2.19.327 found on the Google Play Store reveals a new dark theme wallpaper. According to WABetaInfo, an addition of a dark theme wallpaper might be one of the final touches that WhatsApp implements before releasing the dark mode update. 

related news

The traits of a dark mode on WhatsApp have been found in several updates. The messaging app recently released a beta update that features a dark Splash Screen feature. The wait for dark mode on WhatsApp shouldn’t be long as another update featured different modes of a dark mode on Android. 

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 14, 2019 01:14 pm

tags #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.