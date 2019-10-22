App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2019 11:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

WhatsApp Android beta 2.19.297 update brings Splash Screen feature

The report also mentions a dark Splash Screen which is currently under development and not available for beta users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on introducing Dark Mode on its mobile app. The company might have just teased the upcoming feature’s arrival on its Android beta 2.19.297 update. The new update brings along a new Splash Screen feature for beta users.

Splash Screen is a page that shows up when the app loads for the first time. The screen features the WhatsApp logo with a white background. WABetaInfo reported that the Splash Screen was first spotted on WhatsApp Business beta in the iOS 2.19.110.21.

All Android beta users can enable the feature by signing up for the WhatsApp Google Play Programme or via an APK Mirror. The report also mentions a dark Splash Screen which is currently under development and not available for beta users. However, some users might get the dark splash screen even if Dark Mode is not enabled. The bug also makes chat bubbles dark.

Close

WhatsApp’s dark theme is yet to be available for beta users and is still under development. The company has not yet announced the released date, but the wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp could soon be over. Some screenshots uploaded in the report show that WhatsApp would have a ‘Theme’ option in the Settings tab for enabling dark mode.

related news

Additionally, the update also brings ‘Payments feature’ in the Android beta update.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 22, 2019 11:43 am

tags #smartphones #Technology #WhatsApp

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.