WhatsApp Android beta 2.19.297 update brings Splash Screen feature

WhatsApp is rumoured to be working on introducing Dark Mode on its mobile app. The company might have just teased the upcoming feature’s arrival on its Android beta 2.19.297 update. The new update brings along a new Splash Screen feature for beta users.

Splash Screen is a page that shows up when the app loads for the first time. The screen features the WhatsApp logo with a white background. WABetaInfo reported that the Splash Screen was first spotted on WhatsApp Business beta in the iOS 2.19.110.21.

All Android beta users can enable the feature by signing up for the WhatsApp Google Play Programme or via an APK Mirror. The report also mentions a dark Splash Screen which is currently under development and not available for beta users. However, some users might get the dark splash screen even if Dark Mode is not enabled. The bug also makes chat bubbles dark.

WhatsApp’s dark theme is yet to be available for beta users and is still under development. The company has not yet announced the released date, but the wait for Dark Mode on WhatsApp could soon be over. Some screenshots uploaded in the report show that WhatsApp would have a ‘Theme’ option in the Settings tab for enabling dark mode.

Additionally, the update also brings ‘Payments feature’ in the Android beta update.