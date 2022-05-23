WhatsApp to end support for iOS 10, 11

Representative Image: WhatsApp logo cutout placed on a keyboard

WhatsApp has announced that it will end support for Apple devices still using iOS 10 and iOS 11. The change will go into effect starting October 24th, after which WhatsApp will no longer work on these devices.

WhatsApp is now planning to drop the support for iOS 10, iOS 11, and iPhone 5 over the coming months.https://t.co/GUVxP9n8L9 — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 21, 2022

First discovered by WABetainfo, the Meta -owned social communication platform will begin dropping support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 phones. Thankfully, only two phones in Apple's line-up currently run on iOS 10 and iOS 11 - the iPhone 5 and the iPhone 5C, both of which were introduced in 2013.

WhatsApp has updated its support documents to reflect the change and recommended a minimum of iOS 12 for Apple smartphones.

WABetainfo saw a screenshot from the latest WhatsApp beta that tells users to "update to the latest version of iOS to continue using WhatsApp".

The dialog box pops up on devices running iOS 10 and 11 and warns users that the service would not support their devices starting October 24.

WhatsApp will still support iPhone 5S, iPhone 6 and iPhone 6S, so users of those devices don't need to worry about an upgrade just yet.

As per the publication, "Removing the support for certain iOS versions is needed to support the latest features implemented on WhatsApp."





