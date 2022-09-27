English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: Is A Depreciating Currency Good For A Country? | MC Explains With Latha Venkatesh
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    New WhatsApp feature allows users to join calls using a link

    The company is also testing 32-person video chats

    Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 11:25 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Meta/WhatsApp)

    (Image Courtesy: Meta/WhatsApp)

    Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce a new feature for WhatsApp called Call Links. This allows users to join a video or an audio call using a link.

    The link will have to be generated using a new 'create call links' option, that can be found in the calls tab. Once generated, this link can be shared with other users across platforms, and they can click on it to instantly join a call.

    Zuckerberg also said that WhatsApp is testing the ability for end-to-end encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people. The current limit to a group video call is 8 users.

    Recently, the instant messaging service announced an 'Airtel IQ Hackathon' in collaboration with Bharti Airtel. The event will invite start-ups from India to help build new-age business solutions for the platform.

    The winners can net prizes up to Rs 1 crore, and other prizes include business mentorship across product, engineering and business functions along with training engagements and learning modules on the WhatsApp business platform, the telecom stated.

    Close

    Related stories

    "Airtel IQ hackathon aims to offer emerging Indian startups, Independent Software Vendors (ISV) and the student community an opportunity to leverage technology and drive customer experience and better customer engagement," the telco said in a statement.
    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Audio Calls #Call Links #instant messaging #Meta #video calls #WhatsApp
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 11:23 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.