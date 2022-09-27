New WhatsApp feature allows users to join calls using a link

(Image Courtesy: Meta/WhatsApp)

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg took to Facebook to announce a new feature for WhatsApp called Call Links. This allows users to join a video or an audio call using a link.

The link will have to be generated using a new 'create call links' option, that can be found in the calls tab. Once generated, this link can be shared with other users across platforms, and they can click on it to instantly join a call.

Zuckerberg also said that WhatsApp is testing the ability for end-to-end encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people. The current limit to a group video call is 8 users.

Recently, the instant messaging service announced an 'Airtel IQ Hackathon' in collaboration with Bharti Airtel. The event will invite start-ups from India to help build new-age business solutions for the platform.

The winners can net prizes up to Rs 1 crore, and other prizes include business mentorship across product, engineering and business functions along with training engagements and learning modules on the WhatsApp business platform, the telecom stated.

"Airtel IQ hackathon aims to offer emerging Indian startups, Independent Software Vendors (ISV) and the student community an opportunity to leverage technology and drive customer experience and better customer engagement," the telco said in a statement.