WhatsApp launches video messages feature in beta for IOS & Android users

The Meta-owned instant messaging application, WhatsApp, is rolling out a new feature called video messages with their latest beta updates. The feature can be used by both IOS and Android users, allowing them to share short videos of up to 60 seconds with other users.

“It’s worth noting that video messages are always end-to-end encrypted, ensuring that nobody outside the conversation, not even WhatsApp, can access them,” WABetaInfo announced.

Currently, the feature is only available for a few selected beta testers. It will gradually be introduced to more users over the coming weeks, stated WhatsApp. The users can only send a video message to fellow beta users who have the updated versions of the app.

Users can check if their application contains the new feature by tapping the microphone button located on the chat bar. If the button automatically turns into a video camera button, the users can start sending short video messages. When sending or receiving the message, users must enlarge the message to listen to the audio.

“While it is not possible to directly forward video messages through the app, it is still possible to save them by screen recording as they are not sent by using the view once mode” clarified WhatsApp.

According to WABetaInfo, when users receive a video message, they will be able to recognize that it was recorded recently, thereby significantly increasing its authenticity.

The compatible updates for the new feature are WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.12.0.71 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.13.4. The latest beta versions can be downloaded through the TestFlight app and Google Play Store respectively.