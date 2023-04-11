WhatsApp releases Companion Mode for beta users

(Image: Pixabay)

WhatsApp is now rolling out Companion Mode for all beta users on Android. The feature allows you to carry over conversations from device to the next, by letting users link a secondary phone or tablet to the same account.

As reported by WABetaInfo, this feature is currently restricted to Android for now, and allows users to access their chats and conversations on their secondary phones without needing an internet connection on the primary device.

At the moment, the second device can either be an Android phone or a tablet, and support for iOS devices has not been implemented yet.

To test out the feature, make sure you have the latest beta version of WhatsApp installed on both devices. Then tap on the three-dot menu on the top left of the registration screen on the secondary device, where you input your phone number.

You will see an option to ‘Link a device’, tap on it and WhatsApp will show you a QR code. Now open WhatsApp on your main device, then go to settings and select ‘Linked devices’. Scan the QR code and your secondary phone or tablet should be ready to go.

When you link the secondary device, your chats and conversations are synced automatically, though WABetaInfo notes that some features like broadcast lists or status updates may not be available on secondary devices.

You can link up to four devices with the primary account. All your calls and messages on the secondary device will still be end-to-end encrypted. Additionally, any new messages or calls you receive are shared across all your linked devices.