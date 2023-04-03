WhatsApp to soon allow users to lock separate chats

According to a report published on WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will permit users to lock any specific chat by using face lock, passcode or fingerprints.

Instant messaging platform WhatsApp will release a new privacy feature on its application that will allow its users to lock their private chats within the app itself.

According to a report published on WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp will permit users to lock any specific chat by using face lock, passcode or fingerprints.

The feature is currently at a testing stage. Once the feature is rolled out, even if a user has his/her WhatsApp platform open and is surrounded by people, nobody can get inside the locked chats until the passcode is mentioned. In addition to chats, the feature will be applicable for audio files, documents and media files that are shared between two users.

Once the privacy feature is enabled, WhatsApp will not automatically save audio files or media that are shared in the locked chats to the phone's gallery.

The report also states that if someone tries to open the locked chats on WhatsApp and fails in the authentication process then they will need to clear the chat to open it.

The new feature is currently being tested on Android beta and once it is officially launched, it will be available for iOS users as well. Reportedly, the feature will also archive chats which are locked in a separate folder making them easier to spot but yet not completely accessible to the user.

The WhatsApp beta for Andriod 2.23.8.2 update is presently available on Google Play Store.

Also read: WhatsApp is ‘more private and secure than iMessage’: Mark Zuckerberg