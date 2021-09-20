MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for 'The Future Techshot' on Sept 22, 10:30am to gain insights into role of tech in streamlining businesses. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

WhatsApp is testing a new group icon editor

The new editor allows you to make an image using a background colour and emoji/sticker

Moneycontrol News
September 20, 2021 / 12:02 PM IST
Make a group icon using an emoji and a background colour

Make a group icon using an emoji and a background colour


Facebook owned chat platform WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows group members to create icons using emojis and a background colour. They can also use stickers in place of an emoji.

The feature is available for iOS beta testers as of now and will coming to Android beta channels in the coming weeks.

To see if you have access to the feature, open group info on any groups you maybe a member of and then tap the camera icon. You should see a new option called Emoji and Sticker, if you don't it hasn't rolled out to you for testing just yet.

You can then choose among the emoji's installed on your phone or select a sticker among all the packs that have been downloaded on the phone. You will also have the ability to choose a background colour on which the emoji or the sticker will be displayed.

Once done, the image will be used as your group's new icon. Remember that you need to have WhatsApp beta installed on your phone and be part of tests. Currently, all the testing slots for the feature are full but more will open up in the future, so keep an eye out.

Close

Related stories

Android users will also get their hands on the beta feature soon, possibly in the coming weeks.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Facebook #group chat #group icon editor #WhatsApp
first published: Sep 20, 2021 12:02 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

Simply Save | What could India’s inclusion in global bond index mean for debt investors?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.