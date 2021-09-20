WhatsApp is testing a new group icon editor

Make a group icon using an emoji and a background colour

Facebook owned chat platform WhatsApp is testing a new feature that allows group members to create icons using emojis and a background colour. They can also use stickers in place of an emoji.



WhatsApp is releasing a group icon editor on WhatsApp beta for iOS!

The feature allows you to quickly generate a new icon for your groups.https://t.co/LXF5czkQPL September 18, 2021

The feature is available for iOS beta testers as of now and will coming to Android beta channels in the coming weeks.

To see if you have access to the feature, open group info on any groups you maybe a member of and then tap the camera icon. You should see a new option called Emoji and Sticker, if you don't it hasn't rolled out to you for testing just yet.

You can then choose among the emoji's installed on your phone or select a sticker among all the packs that have been downloaded on the phone. You will also have the ability to choose a background colour on which the emoji or the sticker will be displayed.

Once done, the image will be used as your group's new icon. Remember that you need to have WhatsApp beta installed on your phone and be part of tests. Currently, all the testing slots for the feature are full but more will open up in the future, so keep an eye out.

Android users will also get their hands on the beta feature soon, possibly in the coming weeks.