Reliance Jio's voice over WiFi calling (VoWiFi) service is supported on these devices

Reliance Jio just rolled out its new voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) calling service for Jio subscribers pan-India.

Wi-Fi calling allows Jio subscribers to use make calls and receive calls over their Wi-Fi networks with an active Jio tariff plan. The feature lets you make calls over a Wi-Fi network, even at places with very poor or no cellular network coverage.

Jio Wi-Fi calling is currently only supported on select devices. Here’s a list of all smartphones that support Jio VoWiFi.

Brand Smartphone Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+, Note 9, Note 8, Note 6, Note 5, Note 5 Duos, Note 4, Note 4 Edge | Galaxy S10, S10e, S10+, S9, S9+, S8, S8+, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, S6 Edge Plus | Galaxy A10, A10s, A30, A30s, A50, A50s, A70, A70s, A80 | Galaxy M10, M20, M30, M40 | Galaxy A8 (2018), A8+, A8 Star, A9 (2018), A9 Pro, A7 (2018), A7, A7 (2016), A6, A6+, A5, A5 (2017), A5 (2016) | Galaxy J8, J7, J7 Duo, J7 Pro, J7 Prime, J7 Prime 2, J7 Pro, J7 Max, J7 Nxt, J7 (2016), J6, J6+, J5, J5 Prime, J5 (2016), J4+, J4 (2018), J3 (2016), J3 Pro (2016), J2 Ace, J2, J2 (2016), J2 Pro, J2 Hybrid Tray, J1 (2016) | Galaxy On 5 Pro, On 6, On 7 Prime, On 7 Pro, On 8 | Galaxy C9 Pro, C7 Pro | Galaxy Core Prime 4G Coolpad CoolPlay 6, Mega 5, Mega 5C Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Infinix Hot 7 Pro, Smart 3 Plus, Hot 6 Pro, Infinix S4 Itel ITEL S42 Lava Z61, Z92, Z81, Z60s Mobiistar C1, C1 Shine, C2, Enjoy More X1 Selfie, X1 Notch Motorola Moto G6 TECNO CAMONi 4, CAMON iSKY 3, CAMON iTwin Vivo V11, V11 Pro, V15, V15 Pro, V9, V9 Pro, Y81, Y81i, Y91, Y91i, Y93, Y95, Y15, Y17, Z1 Pro Xiaomi Poco F1, Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro

