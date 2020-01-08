App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 06:04 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reliance Jio launches WiFi calling (VoWiFi) across India

The service will be enabled pan-India between January 7 and 16 and will allow Jio users to make or receive calls over Wi-Fi using their existing Jio number.

Binu Panicker @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image
Representational Image

Telecom giant Jio announced the nationwide rollout of voice and video over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) services on Wednesday. The service will be enabled pan-India between January 7 and 16 and will allow Jio users to make or receive calls over Wi-Fi using their existing Jio number.

The move follows Bharti Airtel, which launched its own VoWiFi service last month. However, Airtel has restricted the service to users who have subscribed to Airtel Xstream Fiber, its fiber-based broadband service, unlike Jio which allows users to make calls over any Wi-Fi connection, including any public Wi-Fi.

To the uninitiated, VoWiFi is a Wi-Fi-based VoIP service, which allows users to make calls even in places with poor or no cellular network. Additionally, calls made over VoWiFi provides users with a shorter call connection time along with superior call quality compared to calls made over VoLTE or any existing cellular technology.

The service can be availed by any user who has an active Jio tariff plan and a compatible device. The user will not incur any additional charges for using the service.

Commenting at the launch of this service, Akash Ambani, Director, Jio, said “At Jio, we are constantly innovating to enhance customer experience or solve their problems. At this juncture, when an average Jio consumer uses over 900 minutes of voice calls every month, and at a growing base of consumers, the launch of Jio Wi-Fi Calling will further enhance every Jio consumer’s voice-calling experience, which is already a benchmark for the industry with India’s-first all VoLTE network.”

Here’s how to enable the service on your phone:

Step 1: Check if you have a compatible handset. Head over to Jio’s website to find out.

Step 2: Android users with a compatible handset can go to Settings -> Connections -> look for Wi-Fi calling -> Switch the option to On.

iOs users should head to Settings -> Look for Wi-Fi Calling -> Switch on the ‘Wi-Fi Calling on This Phone’ option.

(Disclaimer: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

First Published on Jan 8, 2020 05:26 pm

tags #reliance jio #VoWiFi

