Vivo Z1x, Vivo Z1Pro see price cuts of Rs 1,000 each: Check new price, specifications & features

Vivo has slashed the price of Z1Pro and Z1x in India. Both the Vivo Z-series smartphones have received a Rs 1,000 price cut. The revised price cut reflects on Flipkart and Vivo India website. Vivo Z1Pro was launched in July, whereas the Z1x went on sale in September last year.

With the price cut, Vivo Z1Pro retails for Rs 12,990. At the price, users will get 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The 6GB+64GB RAM has also received a Rs 1,000 price drop and is now available for Rs 13,990.

Vivo Z1x with 4GB+128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 14,990 after its Rs 1,000 discount. The 6GB+128GB variant is also on sale for Rs 15,990, down from its original price tag of Rs 16,990.





Vivo Z1Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080*2340 pixels) punch-hole display with a 90.77 percent screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is a 16MP f/1.78 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor setup on the back and a 32MP f/2.0 front camera.

Under the hood, the smartphone features a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.