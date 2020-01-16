Vivo Z1x, Vivo Z1Pro see price cuts of Rs 1,000 each: Check new price, specifications & features

Vivo Z1Pro with 6GB + 64GB RAM has also received a Rs 1,000 price drop and is now available for Rs 13,990.
Vivo has slashed the price of Z1Pro and Z1x in India. Both the Vivo Z-series smartphones have received a Rs 1,000 price cut. The revised price cut reflects on Flipkart and Vivo India website. Vivo Z1Pro was launched in July, whereas the Z1x went on sale in September last year.
With the price cut, Vivo Z1Pro retails for Rs 12,990. At the price, users will get 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. The 6GB+64GB RAM has also received a Rs 1,000 price drop and is now available for Rs 13,990.
Vivo Z1x with 4GB+128GB storage can be purchased for Rs 14,990 after its Rs 1,000 discount. The 6GB+128GB variant is also on sale for Rs 15,990, down from its original price tag of Rs 16,990.
Vivo Z1Pro features a 6.53-inch Full HD+ (1080*2340 pixels) punch-hole display with a 90.77 percent screen-to-body ratio and an in-display fingerprint scanner. There is a 16MP f/1.78 + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP depth sensor setup on the back and a 32MP f/2.0 front camera.
Also Read: Vivo Z1Pro Review
Under the hood, the smartphone features a 2.3GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support.Vivo Z1x specificationsVivo Z1x features a 6.38-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, a Snapdragon 712 SoC with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal memory, and a 4,500 mAh battery with a 22.5W Flash charging support.For optics, there is a triple camera setup on the back that includes a Sony IMX582 48MP primary sensor, 8MP Super-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor for portrait shots. On the front, the Z1x gets a 32MP shooter housed in the dewdrop notch.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.