Vivo Y31 launched in India with Snapdragon 662 SoC, 48 MP triple cameras, 5,000mAh battery: All you need to know

The Vivo Y31’s price in India is set at Rs 16,490 for the single 6GB/128GB model.

Carlsen Martin
January 20, 2021 / 08:01 PM IST

Vivo recently unveiled a new budget smartphone in India in the form of the Vivo Y31. The Vivo Y31 is an affordable smartphone that packs a sizeable battery and runs on the latest Android software. It also features a triple-camera setup on the back.

Vivo Y31 Price in India 

The Vivo Y31’s price in India is set at Rs 16,490 for the single 6GB/128GB model. The phone arrives in Ocean Blue and Racing Black colour options. The phone will be available through Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm, and Vivo India E-store. It will also be available through all major offline retail stores in the country.

Customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 1,000 on purchasing the Vivo Y31 through HDFC Bank credit or debit card EMI transactions.

Vivo Y31 Specs

The Vivo Y31 is powered by the Snapdragon 662 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM. The phone sports a 6.58-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a waterdrop notch. The Vivo Y31 runs on Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11 on top. The phone also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

The Vivo Y31 has a triple-camera setup on the back, with a 48 MP sensor at the helm. The other two camera sensors include a 2 MP bokeh sensor and 2 MP tertiary sensor. The cameras also support EIS and Super Night mode. The notch on the screen houses a 16 MP selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y31 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more. For security, the smartphone sports a side-mounted fingerprint reader.
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Jan 20, 2021 08:00 pm

