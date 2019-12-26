App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 26, 2019 11:01 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo Y11 2019 with 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990

The smartphone can be bought in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colours.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo has launched the Y11 2019 in India. The new Y-series smartphone is available for purchase via online and offline channels. Vivo Y11 (2019) is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 8,990 and comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage variant.

Vivo Y11(2019) specifications include a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a 720x 1520 resolution. The smartphone has a teardrop notch on top for the 8MP f/1.8 front camera. 

Under the hood, the Y11(2019) includes a 12nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with a single 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory variant. Storage can be expanded further via a microSD card.

Close

The camera setup on the back includes a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. As mentioned above, there is an 8MP front camera inside the notch for selfies.

related news

Vivo Y11 2019 packs a 5,000 mAh battery. There is no word on any kind of fast-charging support. Connectivity options include a 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, micro-USB, OTG, FM, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, etc.

For securely unlocking the device, Vivo Y11 (2019) features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone can be bought in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colours.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 26, 2019 11:01 am

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.