Vivo Y11 2019 with 5,000 mAh battery, Snapdragon 439 SoC launched in India for Rs 8,990

Vivo has launched the Y11 2019 in India. The new Y-series smartphone is available for purchase via online and offline channels. Vivo Y11 (2019) is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 8,990 and comes in a single 3GB + 32GB storage variant.
Vivo Y11(2019) specifications include a 6.35-inch HD+ display with a 720x 1520 resolution. The smartphone has a teardrop notch on top for the 8MP f/1.8 front camera.
Under the hood, the Y11(2019) includes a 12nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with a single 3GB RAM + 32GB internal memory variant. Storage can be expanded further via a microSD card.
The camera setup on the back includes a 13MP f/2.2 primary lens and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. As mentioned above, there is an 8MP front camera inside the notch for selfies.
Vivo Y11 2019 packs a 5,000 mAh battery. There is no word on any kind of fast-charging support. Connectivity options include a 4G LTE, Bluetooth 4.0, micro-USB, OTG, FM, Wi-Fi, GPS/A-GPS, etc.For securely unlocking the device, Vivo Y11 (2019) features a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. The smartphone can be bought in Mineral Blue and Agate Red colours.