Vivo Y100 launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC, 90Hz AMOLED Display, 64 MP Main Camera (OIS)

Vivo has officially unveiled a new mid-tier smartphone in India ahead of the Vivo V25 series launch. The Vivo Y100 is a mid-range smartphone under Rs 25,000 that aims to compete with the Redmi Note 12 Pro, Realme 10 Pro Plus, and Poco X5 Pro.

Vivo Y100 Price in India

The Vivo Y100 price in India is set at Rs 24,999 for the sole 8GB/128GB model. The Vivo Y100 will be available for purchase starting February 16 from Amazon, Flipkart, Vivo India e-store, and across all partner retail stores. Consumers can also avail cashback of up to Rs 1,500 from Kotak Mahindra, HDFC, ICICI and SBI banks.

Vivo Y100 Specifications

The Vivo Y100 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB RAM. The phone also comes with 128GB of storage that is expandable via a hybrid microSD card. Additionally, up to 8GB of unused storage can be utilised as virtual RAM. The Vivo Y100 runs on Android 13 out of the box with Funtouch OS 13 on top.

For the display, the Y100 is equipped with a 6.38-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The screen boasts a 90Hz refresh rate and is HDR10+ certified. The Y100 also features a 3.5mm audio jack and Hi-Res Audio certification. The handset packs a 4,500 mAh battery with supports 44W FlashCharge.

On the back, the Y100 gets a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor with OIS and two 2 MP sensors for depth and macro shots. On the front, there’s a 16 MP selfie camera. The Vivo Y100 is the first smartphone from the brand to come with two eye-catching colour-changing variants including Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold along with a third Metal Black finish.

