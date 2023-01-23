English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Vivo X90 series global launch will reportedly take place on February 3 with pre-sales starting January 27

    The Vivo X90 price starts from CNY 3,699 (Roughly 42,300), while the Vivo X90 Pro starts from CNY 4,999 (Roughly 57,200) in China.

    Carlsen Martin
    January 23, 2023 / 03:10 PM IST

    The Vivo X90 series is set to make its international debut next month. The Vivo X90 series was first unveiled back in November with the Vivo X90 Pro Plus debuting as the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

    Now, a new leak by Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) has shared new details about the Vivo X90 series global launch. According to the Guglani, the Vivo X90 series global launch will take place on February 3 with pre-sales starting as early as January 27. Vivo has reportedly also sent out invites for the Vivo X90 series launch in Malaysia.

    Additionally, the leak also reveals the international packaging for the Vivo X90 series. The line-up includes the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+, although reports suggests that the X90 Pro Plus might not get a global release. MySmartPrice also says that leaked promotional material about the Vivo X90 series reveal several pre-sale offers.

    Vivo X90 Pro Specifications