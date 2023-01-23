Vivo X90 series global launch will reportedly take place on February 3 with pre-sales starting January 27

The Vivo X90 series is set to make its international debut next month. The Vivo X90 series was first unveiled back in November with the Vivo X90 Pro Plus debuting as the first smartphone with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Now, a new leak by Paras Guglani ( @passionategeekz ) has shared new details about the Vivo X90 series global launch. According to the Guglani, the Vivo X90 series global launch will take place on February 3 with pre-sales starting as early as January 27. Vivo has reportedly also sent out invites for the Vivo X90 series launch in Malaysia.

Additionally, the leak also reveals the international packaging for the Vivo X90 series. The line-up includes the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro, and Vivo X90 Pro+, although reports suggests that the X90 Pro Plus might not get a global release. MySmartPrice also says that leaked promotional material about the Vivo X90 series reveal several pre-sale offers.

Vivo X90 Pro Specifications

The Vivo X90 Pro is powered by the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC paired with the new Immortalis-G715 GPU. The phone comes with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The X90 Pro also features Vivo’s self-developed V2 imaging chip for improved camera and display performance.

The handset opts for a 6.78-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 2800 × 1260 pixels resolution. The screen boasts a 120Hz refresh rate, a 300Hz touch sampling rate, and a 1440Hz PWM high frequency dimming to better eye protection from harmful blue light. The display boasts a peak brightness of 1,800 nits and supports HDR10+.

For optics, the Vivo X90 Pro gets at triple-camera setup on the back with a 50 Sony IMX866 primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture, OIS, and EIS. The main camera is paired with a 50 MP portrait lens with an f/1.6 aperture and 12 MP ultrawide unit with an f/2.0 aperture. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera.

The Vivo X90 Pro+ also packs a 4,870 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. The handset runs Android 13-based OriginOS 3 custom skin out of the box. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, and more. The Vivo X90 Pro also features an in-display fingerprint reader and Hi-Res Audio and aptX-HD support.

Vivo X90 Specifications