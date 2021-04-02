English
Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro Plus sale starts today in India: Check price, specifications

Some of the Vivo X60 series specifications include a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 4,300 mAh battery, Snapdragon 870/ 888 SoC, and a Gimbal stabilisation camera system.

April 02, 2021 / 08:20 AM IST
The Vivo X60 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,990.

Vivo X60 series sale starts on April 2 in India. The three flagship series smartphones, namely the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro Plus, were launched on March 25 in India. Vivo X60 price in India starts at Rs 37,990 and goes up to Rs 69,990. Some of the Vivo X60 series specifications include a 120Hz AMOLED display, up to 4,300 mAh battery, Snapdragon 870/ 888 SoC, and a Gimbal stabilisation camera system.

Vivo X60 series Sale in India

The three Vivo smartphones are available for purchase starting April 2 in India. Customers can purchase these smartphones via the Vivo E-Store, Amazon, Flipkart, other major e-commerce websites and offline stores. The company recently announced that it has received more than 200 percent pre-bookings for the Vivo X60 series compared to its predecessor.

Vivo X60 Series Price in India

The Vivo X60 series comprises three models - Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, and Vivo X60 Pro Plus.

The standard Vivo X60 price in India starts at Rs 37,990 for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. It also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model priced at Rs 41,990.

Also read: Vivo X60 Pro Review

The Vivo X60 Pro price in India is set at Rs 49,990. It comes in a single 12GB + 256GB model. The smartphone competes against the vanilla OnePlus 9 (First Impressions), which is priced similarly.

Lastly, the Vivo X60 Pro+ price in India is set at Rs 69,990. The most-premium offering from Vivo competes against the OnePlus 9 Pro, Apple iPhone 12 mini (Review), Apple iPhone 12 (Review), and the Samsung Galaxy S21+ (Review).

You can click here to check the Vivo X60, Vivo X60 Pro, Vivo X60 Pro+ specifications and features.
TAGS: #smartphones #Vivo
first published: Apr 2, 2021 08:20 am

