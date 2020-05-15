Vivo V19 goes on sale today in India: Check price, cashback offers, specifications

Vivo V19 sale begins in India on May 15. The smartphone was launched earlier in May in India and will now be available on sale via the Vivo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner offline stores across the country.

Vivo V19 price, storage options

Vivo has launched two storage variants of the V19 — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,990, whereas the 256GB top-end model can be bought for Rs 31,990.

As mentioned above, the smartphone can be purchased via the Vivo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner offline stores. One should note that delivery of smartphones is only permitted in Orange and Green zones as per the government’s revised lockdown guidelines.

Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs 40,000, no-cost EMI up to 12 months. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card customers can avail a 10 percent cashback on Vivo V19. The company is also offering a one-time screen replacement offer with the V19.

Vivo V19 comes in two colour options — Piano Black and Mystic Silver.

Vivo V19 specifications, features

Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The dual iView display has a pill-shaped cutout which houses the two front camera sensors. Vivo V19 gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back panel for additional resistance to scratches and accidental drops.

Under the hood, Vivo V19 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Using a MicroSD card, storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB.

The performance unit is completed with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge 2.0. Vivo claims that the V19 can be charged from zero to 70 percent in 40 minutes using the in-box charger.

At the back, Vivo V19 has four camera sensors. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the dual punch-hole cutout houses a 32MP f/2.0 primary lens and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide lens.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The device boots on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.

For securely unlocking the device, Vivo V19 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.