App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 15, 2020 12:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo V19 goes on sale today in India: Check price, cashback offers, specifications

One should note that delivery of smartphones is only permitted in Orange and Green zones as per the government’s revised lockdown guidelines.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Vivo V19 sale begins in India on May 15. The smartphone was launched earlier in May in India and will now be available on sale via the Vivo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner offline stores across the country.

Vivo V19 price, storage options

Vivo has launched two storage variants of the V19 — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The 128GB storage option is priced at Rs 27,990, whereas the 256GB top-end model can be bought for Rs 31,990.

Close

As mentioned above, the smartphone can be purchased via the Vivo e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and partner offline stores. One should note that delivery of smartphones is only permitted in Orange and Green zones as per the government’s revised lockdown guidelines.

related news

Launch offers include Jio benefits worth Rs 40,000, no-cost EMI up to 12 months. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank credit card customers can avail a 10 percent cashback on Vivo V19. The company is also offering a one-time screen replacement offer with the V19.

Vivo V19 comes in two colour options — Piano Black and Mystic Silver.

Vivo V19 specifications, features

Vivo V19 features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 1080*2400 resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The dual iView display has a pill-shaped cutout which houses the two front camera sensors. Vivo V19 gets Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection on the front and back panel for additional resistance to scratches and accidental drops.

v19 front

Under the hood, Vivo V19 gets powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor, paired with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. Using a MicroSD card, storage can be further expanded by up to 512GB. 

The performance unit is completed with a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33W Flash Charge 2.0. Vivo claims that the V19 can be charged from zero to 70 percent in 40 minutes using the in-box charger. 

At the back, Vivo V19 has four camera sensors. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the dual punch-hole cutout houses a 32MP f/2.0 primary lens and an 8MP 105-degree ultra-wide lens.

v19 CAMERA

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, etc. The device boots on Android 10-based Funtouch OS 10.

For securely unlocking the device, Vivo V19 has an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 15, 2020 12:44 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Vivo

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic |Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

Coronavirus pandemic |Business booms for crypto-exchanges as economy takes a beating

Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra suggests Centre to allow suburban trains for essential services

Coronavirus lockdown | Maharashtra suggests Centre to allow suburban trains for essential services

Japan's Rakuten 5G launch delayed due to coronavirus

Japan's Rakuten 5G launch delayed due to coronavirus

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.