Vivo iQOO Z1 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 144Hz display launching on May 19

Last week, MediaTek introduced its top tier 5G chipset, in the form of the Dimensity 1000+. We also got confirmation that the first smartphone to use the new chipset would hail from Vivo’s iQOO family.

The company also confirmed the first device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset would be the iQOO Z1 which has received an official launch date – May 19. iQOO official Weibo page has posted a teaser video for the launch. Renowned tipster, Digital Chat Station, also leaked a few details about the new device.

According to his post, the iQOO Z1 will sport a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, this should not come as a surprise as the recently launched iQOO Neo3 also offered a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the high refresh rate is a key selling point of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset.

The images leaked also point to a punch-hole camera cutout on the display, but it is unclear whether the phone will use an OLED or LCD panel. For comparison, the iQOO Neo3 opts for an IPS LCD screen. If the images are accurate though, the fingerprint reader on the side on the device does suggest an LCD panel.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy