Last Updated : May 11, 2020 04:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Vivo iQOO Z1 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC and 144Hz display launching on May 19

The iQOO Z1 will be the first smartphone to pack a Dimensity 1000+ chipset.

Carlsen Martin

Last week, MediaTek introduced its top tier 5G chipset, in the form of the Dimensity 1000+. We also got confirmation that the first smartphone to use the new chipset would hail from Vivo’s iQOO family.

The company also confirmed the first device powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chipset would be the iQOO Z1 which has received an official launch date – May 19. iQOO official Weibo page has posted a teaser video for the launch. Renowned tipster, Digital Chat Station, also leaked a few details about the new device.

According to his post, the iQOO Z1 will sport a display with a 144Hz refresh rate. However, this should not come as a surprise as the recently launched iQOO Neo3 also offered a 144Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the high refresh rate is a key selling point of the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset.

Close

The images leaked also point to a punch-hole camera cutout on the display, but it is unclear whether the phone will use an OLED or LCD panel. For comparison, the iQOO Neo3 opts for an IPS LCD screen. If the images are accurate though, the fingerprint reader on the side on the device does suggest an LCD panel.

related news

At CNY 2,698 (Approx. Rs 29,000), the iQOO Neo3 is arguably one of the cheapest, if not the cheapest, Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone on the market. However, given the MediaTek chipset, the iQOO Z1 5G will likely be cheaper, considering MediaTek’s Dimensity chipsets are seen more as premium mid-rangers rather than flagship performers.

First Published on May 11, 2020 04:30 pm

tags #iQOO #MediaTek #smartphones #Vivo

