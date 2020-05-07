MediaTek announces Dimensity 1000+ 5G chipset with 144Hz display support

MediaTek has unveiled an improved version of its flagship 5G chipset.

The Dimensity 1000+ is based on the same core hardware as the Dimensity 1000 with enhancement dedicated to mobile gaming.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ supports 144Hz refresh rate screens with resolution maxing out at 1080p+ and up to a 21:9 aspect ratio. The MiraVision Picture Quality Engine offers better picture quality than standard HDR10+. Additionally, the MiraVision Engine also helps in upgrading DR videos and stream them in HDR quality.

The MediaTek 1000+ also uses 5G UltraSave to reduce power usage of the 5G modem. The chipset dynamically switches between low and high bandwidth modes depending on the requirement of the app, which, in turn, allows it to cut power by up to 32-percent. The MediaTek chipset also integrates a new HyperEngine 2.0 technology that improves gaming performance on smartphones. The engine is responsible for the whole chipset and scales the CPU and GPU frequencies manage RAM and ensure optimal performance.

Additionally, the upgraded Network Engine enables call and data concurrency. The Rapid Response Engine helps create a lag-free gaming experience with multi-peripheral co-existence to avoid any potential interference. The modem can aggregate two 5G sub-6GHz links and deliver 4.7Gbps downlink and 2.5Gbps uplink speeds. The modem can also seamlessly switch between 4G and 5G depending on the quality of the connection.

The Dimensity 1000+ is a 7nm chip with four Cortex-A77 cores and four A55 cores and a Mali-G77 MP9 GPU. The memory controller supports LPDDR4X in quad-channel mode. The chipset also features “anti-jamming” technology, while minimizing the latency of Wi-Fi and Bluetooth to make it resistant to interference.

