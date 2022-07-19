English
    Viewsonic launches the XG2431 gaming monitor with Blur Buster 2.0 in India

    Viewsonic XG2431 monitor has been priced at Rs 33,300

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Viewsonic)

    (Image Courtesy: Viewsonic)

    Viewsonic has launched the XG2431 monitor in India. The main USP of the peripheral is the Blur Buster 2.0 certification. Blur Busters are a publication known for covering and testing high-end, high-refresh rate monitors in the industry.

    Pricing

    The monitor will be available exclusively on Amazon, for retail price of Rs 33,300 and a market operating price of Rs 29,999.

    Specifications

    The 24-inch gaming monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz with full HD 1080p resolution. It has a super low response time of just 0.5Hz and supports AMD's Freesync Premium technology that helps reduce screen tearing while playing.

    The Fast IPS panel has a life rating of 30,000 hours for the backlight, and features a 16:9 aspect ratio. For connectivity, the XG2431 has an HDMI port, Display Port, USB-A 3.0, USB-B 3.0 and a port for audio output.

    Viewsonic says that its PureXP technology uses backlight strobe technology to reduce motion blur, ghosting and crosstalk. PureXP has four different levels of intensity that can be manually toggled, and a custom profile which allows players to set response times to as low as 0.1ms, or alternatively brighten up the image using strobes.

    The XG2431 also carries a Display HDR 400 certification, which means the monitor can output a minimum peak brightness of 400 nits. Viewsonic says the monitor is meant for First Person Shooters (FPS), Multiplayer Online Battle Arenas (MOBA), and Real-Time Strategy (RTS) games.

    The Blur Buster 2.0 certification by Blur Busters meant it went through a testing process for motion blur, and has pre-defined strobing blur reduction modes, and supports tuning utilities that help you optimize response times and motion blur even further.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AMD Freesync #Blur Buster 2.0 #Gaming monitors #Viewsonic India #ViewSonic monitor
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 04:00 pm
