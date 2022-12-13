OnePlus X27 gaming monitor launched in India with 2K QHD IPS display, 165Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium

OnePlus has unveiled two monitors in India. The OnePlus X27 gaming monitor aims to deliver a premium experience without breaking the bank and the OnePlus E24 monitor is the budget edition.

OnePlus Gaming Monitor Price in India

The OnePlus X27 monitor is priced at Rs 27,999 and will go on sale in India through the company’s website from December 15, however, the price and availability of the OnePlus E24 monitor are yet to be revealed.

OnePlus X27

The OnePlus X27 gaming monitor features a 27-inch 2K Quad HD IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms response time. It sports 10-bit colour and a wide DCI-P3 95 percent colour gamut.

The OnePlus gaming monitor also supports DisplayHDR400 and AMD FreeSync Premium. The screen boasts a 178-degree viewing angle and a typical brightness of 350 nits.

It supports TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free visuals. The monitor has a height-adjustable stand and also comes with five viewing presets—Standard, Mobile, Game, Picture, and Web Mode.

OnePlus E24

The OnePlus E24 monitor features a 24-inch Full HD IPS panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. The screen boasts a 75Hz refresh rate and a 5ms response time. The display has a 178-degree viewing angle with 8mm slim bezels on three sides. The monitor also supports TÜV Rheinland certification for low blue light and flicker-free visuals. The panel boasts a typical brightness of 250 nits and supports Adaptive Sync. The monitor has preset modes including Standard, Movie, Picture, Web, and Game mode.