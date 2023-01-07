CES 2023 | LG OLED TVs unveiled alongside new Gram laptops, UltraGear gaming monitors

LG announced a new line-up of TVs, notebooks, and monitors at CES 2023. The new OLED TV line-up included the LG Z3, G3, and C3 OLED Evo series. LG claims that the new TVs provide higher levels of brightness, detail, and colour accuracy.

LG OLED TV

LG also introduced new Gram laptops and UltraGear gaming monitors. Additionally, LG’s Signature OLED M debuts as the world’s first 4K 120Hz wireless AV-connected OLED TV.

LG’s new OLED TVs unveiled at CES 2023 are powered by the company’s a9 AI processor Gen 6, which uses AI-assisted learning to improve picture and sound quality. LG’s new OLED TVs feature Dolby Vision support as well as Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio support. LG has also updated its webOS platform for its smart TVs.

The tech giant also announced the LG Gram Ultraslim and LG Gram Style laptops. The line-up includes the new LG Gram 2-in-1, LG Gram 14, 15, 16, and 17 models. LG also says that the LG Gram Ultraslim is the thinnest laptop in the Gram series, measuring a meagre 10.99 thick when folded. LG’s new Gram laptops are powered by the latest 13th Gen Intel Core laptop processors paired with LPDDR5 RAM and NVMe SSD storage.

The LG Gram Ultraslim, Gram Style 16, and Gram Style 14 all feature OLED displays. The feature a refresh rate up to 90Hz and a peak brightness of 400 nits. The LG Gram 16 2-in-1, Gram 14 2-in-1, Gram 14, Gram 15, Gram 16, and Gram 17 use IPS touch and non-touch panels. The IPS screen on the LG Gram 14, Gram 15, Gram 16, and Gram 17 boasts a refresh rate up to 144Hz and up to Nvidia’s RTX 3050 laptop graphics.

LG also announced new UltraGear gaming monitors, including the world’s first 240Hz OLED gaming monitor. The new UltraGear monitors provide a fast 240Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GTG) response time. The 45GR95QE is LG’s first-ever 45-inch curved OLED gaming monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and 800R curvature. Additionally, the 27GR95QE is a 27-inch QHD OLED gaming monitor.