Smarter, faster, bigger: These are the best computer monitors for all your gaming and work needs

The best computer monitor: ASUS’ ROG (Republic of Gamers) line features Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync eliminates ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates

Computer monitors are clearly a 2020s thing. Our workflows changed as we went from WFH to hybrid and back to office mode. Massive displays have become the order of the day as workflows become more complex with more multiple task windows. It’s created a whole new category depending on whether your workflows demand dual monitors or you need ultra-quick response times to slay the competition when you game.

These large screens are getting smarter and are also morphing into different shapes and sizes to cater to specific requirements. Samsung’s M8 monitor blends a Smart TV experience into your work monitor while LG’s unique DualUp display breaks the clutter with its unconventional dimensions. OnePlus launched its first monitors – a new product category for the brand, a few months ago. These monitors are integrating into our lifestyles and spaces with their minimalist design and footprint. We round up some of the best monitors you can buy across price points:

ASUS ROG Strix XG27AQM: Rs 84,999

ASUS’ ROG (Republic of Gamers) line has acquired a cult following with serious gamers. This gaming ready monitor features a 27-inch WQHD (2560 x 1440) HDR display with ultrafast 270Hz (overclocking) refresh rate that’s crafted immersive gameplay. ASUS Fast IPS technology enables a 0.5 ms response time (GTG) for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates. ASUS is also playing up its Extreme Low Motion Blur Sync (ELMB SYNC) technology enables ELMB together with G-SYNC Compatible, eliminating ghosting and tearing for sharp gaming visuals with high frame rates.

Philips 49-inch P line monitor: Rs 84,821

Philips recently launched its Evnia line of dedicated gaming monitors that are all set to hit the Indian market. The brand’s 49-inch P line monitor has recently witnessed a price drop and delivers the convenience of two 27-inch Quad HD displays with a 16:9 aspect ratio side by side that eliminate the need for multi-screen set ups. This super wide 49-inch screen (5120 x 1440 pixels / 32:9 aspect ratio) is just what you need to flit between Netflix and your client presentation.

BenQ PD2725U: Rs 67,990

It makes a big impression with its immersive display and slim form with an adjustable stand that allows you to flit from portrait to landscape mode. One of our favourite features is the handy hotkey puck in the box that allows you to easily switch between inputs without having to connect or disconnect cables. Colours are bold and accurate on this 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160 pixels) display that peaks at 350 nits. The PD2725U offers multiple connectivity options including a Thunderbolt 3 port for fast data transfer and charging, making it an ideal laptop accessory.

Samsung M8 4K UHD Monitor: Rs 54,099

One of the most elegantly designed monitors with a slim frame. It complements your work desk or living space with its minimal presence and choice of pastel shades. Think of it as an all-in-one entertainment station that allows you to stream 4K HDR video directly from native apps in your monitor. Embedded productivity apps allow you to get stuff done without your PC. We also like Multi View that allows you use Microsoft 365 and the Internet browser on the same screen, so you do less switching between apps.

LG DualUp Monitor: Rs 52,499

Imagine the convenience of two conventional work screens stacked one above the other. That’s what LG’s innovative DualUp monitor does with a new format of 16:18 aspect ratio SDQHD display. It delivers the same experience as two 21.5-inch monitors working in tandem and comes with the enhanced flexibility of LG’s Ergo Stand that allows you to retract, swivel, pivot and tilt the display to find your sweet spot. The 27.6 (70.1cm) SDQHD (2560 x 2880, 16:18 aspect ratio) Nano IPS display supports a wide colour spectrum and offers vibrant colour reproduction with the support of HDR10.

OnePlus Monitor X27: Rs 27,999

One of the most versatile monitors in the sub Rs 30K price band, OnePlus’ first monitor for the India market is ridiculously easy to set up. OnePlus’ ‘Multi-Angle Adjustable Stand’ makes this ultra-flexible, allowing you to can tilt, rotate or pivot the monitor for multiple perspectives. The 27-inch IPS Panel (2560 x 1440 pixels – QHD) is almost bezel-less and boasts of 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. The Type-C port allows you to charge your laptop as you transmit your display feed.

ViewSonic VX2405-P-MHD: Rs 11,999

One of the best options under Rs 15,000, this gaming monitor incorporates AMD FreeSync Premium technology that enables fluid and tear-free gameplay. This Full HD 1080p resolution screen comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms (MPRT) response time ensuring you stay ahead of ‘the game’. This monitor boasts of a minimalist design with thin bezels and also features dual speakers to augment your gaming experience. You get multiple connectivity options including dual HDMI ports.