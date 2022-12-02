English
    Valve will give away a Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards 2022

    The draw is only applicable to Steam accounts in the US, Canada, UK or Europe

    Moneycontrol News
    December 02, 2022 / 07:47 PM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Valve)

    (Image Courtesy: Valve)


    Valve software has announced that it will give away one Steam Deck every minute during The Game Awards 2022.

    Steam Deck is the company's handheld gaming console, with the advantage of being able to play almost the entire Steam library of PC Games on the go.

    Valve will give out the 512GB variant of the console, which costs $649 and is the largest storage variant available. Unfortunately, for those in India, the lucky draw is only limited to accounts from the US, Canada, UK or Europe.

    You also need a Steam account with Good standing, which isn't limited and need to have bought something on the Steam digital marketplace between November 14th 2021 and November 14th 2022.

    As the official Steam page puts it - "On December 8th when The Game Awards airs, every minute a random name will be drawn from the pool of registrants currently watching the show on Steam."

    If you meet all of the criteria, head over to the giveaway landing page here and register yourself. Then tune in once the Game Awards go live, and keep your fingers crossed.
