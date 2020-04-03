App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 03:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Upcoming Xiaomi flagship could feature 144MP camera sensor

Xiaomi could continue its partnership with Samsung for the 144MP smartphone camera sensor.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Xiaomi is reportedly working to one-up its smartphone camera game and launch a device with a 144MP camera sensor. The company will reportedly use the high-resolution sensor in a premium smartphone.

According to a GSMArena report citing leaked inputs from a tipster, the 144MP smartphone camera sensor will be used in Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro. The currently available Mi CC9 Pro and Mi 10 Pro feature a 108MP camera sensor, so it is safe to speculate that Xiaomi could launch their respective successor with a bigger camera sensor.

Xiaomi could continue its partnership with Samsung for the 144MP smartphone camera sensor. Samsung was previously reported to be working on the 150MP mobile camera sensor, which will use 9-in-1 pixel binning to produce 16MP photos. It will be a 1-inch sensor, noticeably larger than the 1/1.33-inch 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX and 1/1.2-inch sensor. It is likely that the same sensor would be used in MI 10S or Mi CC10 Pro.

Close

The report mentioned that Samsung is likely to partner with Xiaomi to launch the world’s first 150MP smartphone camera. The details of the smartphone are currently unknown but it is expected to launch during Q4 2020. Xiaomi has not confirmed the launch of either device as yet.

related news

Oppo and Vivo will also reportedly launch smartphones using the Samsung 150MP camera sensor in 2021. Like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, we may see Samsung using the 150MP sensor in its future flagship smartphones.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 03:20 pm

tags #gadgets #smartphones #Xiaomi

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.