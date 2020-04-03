Upcoming Xiaomi flagship could feature 144MP camera sensor

Xiaomi is reportedly working to one-up its smartphone camera game and launch a device with a 144MP camera sensor. The company will reportedly use the high-resolution sensor in a premium smartphone.

According to a GSMArena report citing leaked inputs from a tipster, the 144MP smartphone camera sensor will be used in Mi 10S Pro or Mi CC10 Pro. The currently available Mi CC9 Pro and Mi 10 Pro feature a 108MP camera sensor, so it is safe to speculate that Xiaomi could launch their respective successor with a bigger camera sensor.

Xiaomi could continue its partnership with Samsung for the 144MP smartphone camera sensor. Samsung was previously reported to be working on the 150MP mobile camera sensor, which will use 9-in-1 pixel binning to produce 16MP photos. It will be a 1-inch sensor, noticeably larger than the 1/1.33-inch 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX and 1/1.2-inch sensor. It is likely that the same sensor would be used in MI 10S or Mi CC10 Pro.

The report mentioned that Samsung is likely to partner with Xiaomi to launch the world’s first 150MP smartphone camera. The details of the smartphone are currently unknown but it is expected to launch during Q4 2020. Xiaomi has not confirmed the launch of either device as yet.

Oppo and Vivo will also reportedly launch smartphones using the Samsung 150MP camera sensor in 2021. Like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, we may see Samsung using the 150MP sensor in its future flagship smartphones.