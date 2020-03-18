Xiaomi may launch smartphone with Samsung 150MP camera sensor in Q4 2020: Report

Samsung is currently the only manufacturer to have developed and made the 108MP smartphone camera sensor available commercially. The company is now reportedly working on a higher resolution 150MP lens which will be launched later this year.

The 150MP Samsung sensor will be equipped with the company’s Nonacell technology, which will use 9-in-1 pixel binning to produce 16MP photos. It will be a 1-inch sensor, noticeably larger than the 1/1.33-inch 108MP ISOCELL Bright HMX and 1/1.2-inch sensor, reported GizChina.

Samsung is likely to partner with Xiaomi to launch the world’s first 150MP smartphone camera. The details of the smartphone are currently unknown but it is expected to launch during Q4 2020. Both companies have previously worked together to launch a couple of Mi smartphones with 108MP camera.

Oppo and Vivo will also reportedly launch smartphones using the Samsung 150MP camera sensor in 2021. Like the Galaxy S20 Ultra, we may see Samsung using the 150MP sensor in its future flagship smartphones.