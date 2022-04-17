English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Twitter's upcoming 'edit' feature will retain a copy of the original tweet

    According to reports, Twitter will create a new tweet when using the edit feature while preserving the older one

    Moneycontrol News
    April 17, 2022 / 03:39 PM IST
    Representative image

    Representative image


    Elon Musk or not, Twitter has confirmed it is working on an edit button. The microblogging said it would kick off testing with Twitter Blue subscribers first and then roll out the feature widely.

    Also Read: ‘I love Twitter. How much is it?’: Elon Musk throwback to 2017

    According to creator and developer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter's approach to the edit button is "immutable"—the feature preserves a copy of the original tweet, along with a list of prior conversations. When you edit a tweet, the feature copies your text on to a new tweet along with "amended content".

    While the edit button isn't available for testing yet, some developers who have managed to get early access, shared screenshots of the feature online. The option to edit appears to be in the three-dots menu and when you click on it, it takes you to a composition window.

    Also Read: What is a ‘Poison Pill’ defence?

    Speaking to The Verge, Twitter spokesperson Anna Hubatsch said that there was nothing else to share at the moment, "beyond what is in this Tweet from @TwitterComms and this Tweet from @JaySullivan, VP of Consumer Product.

    Tesla CEO Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $54.2 a share, valuing the social media company at $43 billion. Musk, who said it was his “best and final” offer, has a more than 9 percent stake in Twitter.

    Twitter’s board has responded to Musk’s proposal with the so-called poison pill strategy that will dilute anyone amassing a stake in the company of more than 15 percent by selling more shares to other shareholders at a discount.

    Known formally as a shareholder rights plan, the poison pill will be in place for 364 days, news agency Reuters reported.

    Days before he launched the hostile bid, Musk, who has 82.2 million followers, conducted a Twitter poll, asking users if they wanted an edit button.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Edit tweets #social media #Twitter #Twitter Blue #Twitter edit button
    first published: Apr 17, 2022 03:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.