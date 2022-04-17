Twitter's upcoming 'edit' feature will retain a copy of the original tweet

Representative image

Elon Musk or not, Twitter has confirmed it is working on an edit button. The microblogging said it would kick off testing with Twitter Blue subscribers first and then roll out the feature widely.

Looks like Twitter’s approach to Edit Tweet is immutable, as in, instead of mutating the Tweet text within the same Tweet (same ID), it re-creates a new Tweet with the amended content, along with the list of the old Tweets prior of that edit

— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 16, 2022

According to creator and developer Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter 's approach to the edit button is "immutable"—the feature preserves a copy of the original tweet, along with a list of prior conversations. When you edit a tweet, the feature copies your text on to a new tweet along with "amended content".

While the edit button isn't available for testing yet, some developers who have managed to get early access, shared screenshots of the feature online. The option to edit appears to be in the three-dots menu and when you click on it, it takes you to a composition window.

Speaking to The Verge, Twitter spokesperson Anna Hubatsch said that there was nothing else to share at the moment, "beyond what is in this Tweet from @TwitterComms and this Tweet from @JaySullivan, VP of Consumer Product.

Tesla CEO Musk has offered to buy Twitter for $54.2 a share, valuing the social media company at $43 billion. Musk, who said it was his “best and final” offer, has a more than 9 percent stake in Twitter.

Twitter’s board has responded to Musk’s proposal with the so-called poison pill strategy that will dilute anyone amassing a stake in the company of more than 15 percent by selling more shares to other shareholders at a discount.

Known formally as a shareholder rights plan, the poison pill will be in place for 364 days, news agency Reuters reported.

Days before he launched the hostile bid, Musk, who has 82.2 million followers, conducted a Twitter poll, asking users if they wanted an edit button.





