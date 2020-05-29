App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : May 29, 2020 06:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Twitter now allows users to schedule tweets on web app

The microblogging site says draft tweets can now be saved in the web app and mobile app.

Carlsen Martin

Twitter now allows users to schedule tweets from the main web app. The microblogging site has been experimenting on the feature since November and is only now bringing it to the web app. Those who did not have access to the feature earlier would have to turn to TweetDeck or other third-party services that support the feature to schedule tweets.

The new feature is relatively simple to use. When composing a tweet, you will now see a new calendar icon at the bottom of the compose window. Once you click the icon, you just need to add when you want the tweet to be uploaded.

Additionally, Twitter also says that draft tweets can now be saved in the web app and mobile app. However, drafts written in the web app will only sync to other instances of the web app, which means you cannot write a draft on the mobile app and open it on the web version of Twitter.

The company also uploaded a tweet detailing how the features worked on the web app.

The new features are excellent news, particularly for social media professionals, who may have otherwise needed to log on to Twitter over the weekend to upload tweets. The two new features are already available to global audiences.

